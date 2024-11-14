Naidu vs. Reddy: A Political Showdown in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took jabs at YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, criticizing his demands for opposition leader status in the assembly. The ongoing tension escalates as Naidu emphasizes that democracy assigns leadership roles through voting, not individual demands.

Naidu's criticism of Reddy didn't stop there; he condemned Reddy's behavior, likening him to the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Meanwhile, TDP IT Minister Nara Lokesh accused YSRCP leaders of disrespecting his mother during their term, intensifying personal stakes in this political saga.

Looking forward, CM Naidu shared his vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global investment hub, proposing initiatives like massive investments, job creation, and the setup of MSMEs. He highlighted the economic potential in the state's horticulture and aquaculture sectors to bolster growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)