Lithuanian Protesters Rally Against Coalition with Controversial Party

Thousands of Lithuanians protested beside the national parliament on Thursday, voicing opposition to the Social Democrats' decision to form a coalition with a party whose leader faces antisemitism charges.

The Social Democrats secured control of 86 seats in the 141-member legislature after partnering with the Nemunas Dawn and For Lithuania parties. Nemunas Dawn head Remigijus Zemaitaitis had previously resigned from parliament after accusations of fomenting hate surfaced.

Lithuania's semi-executive president, Gitanas Nauseda, criticized the coalition's potential to incite intolerance, amidst historical sensitivities surrounding Lithuania's past role in the Holocaust.

