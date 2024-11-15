Lithuanian Protesters Rally Against Coalition with Controversial Party
Over 5,000 people protested against a coalition between the Lithuanian Social Democrats and the Nemunas Dawn party, whose leader faces charges of antisemitism. The coalition controls 86 seats in parliament. Critics, including President Nauseda, argue the partnership could incite hate and endanger national security.
Thousands of Lithuanians protested beside the national parliament on Thursday, voicing opposition to the Social Democrats' decision to form a coalition with a party whose leader faces antisemitism charges.
The Social Democrats secured control of 86 seats in the 141-member legislature after partnering with the Nemunas Dawn and For Lithuania parties. Nemunas Dawn head Remigijus Zemaitaitis had previously resigned from parliament after accusations of fomenting hate surfaced.
Lithuania's semi-executive president, Gitanas Nauseda, criticized the coalition's potential to incite intolerance, amidst historical sensitivities surrounding Lithuania's past role in the Holocaust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
