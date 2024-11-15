Fadnavis Defends Yogi's Slogan Amidst Election Tensions
As Maharashtra's election nears, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan stirs controversy. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends it, citing India's history. He criticizes opposition for alleged communal divisions and accuses Congress of 'Vote Jihad' as election campaigns intensify ahead of the November polls.
- Country:
- India
As the Maharashtra state assembly election approaches, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' has sparked intense debate. While some BJP alliance members have expressed concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends the slogan, asserting its alignment with historical realities.
Opposition leaders condemn the slogan for perceived communal undertones, yet Fadnavis remains firm in his stance. In an interview, he argues, "Whenever India was divided—be it by caste, states, or communities—it led to subjugation. Understanding this history is critical," he states, questioning objections to calls for unity.
Amidst Prime Minister Modi's allegations against the opposition's intent to divide the OBC community, Fadnavis targets Congress, accusing them of 'Vote Jihad'. He cites promises made to dismantle legal actions from past riots as troubling and alleges attempts to fragment societal groups for electoral gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
