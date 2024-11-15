Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Affordable LPG Promise in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Manoj Pandey supports Congress's Ghulam Ahmed Mir's vow to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450. Controversy arises over including 'infiltrators' in the promise, drawing criticism from BJP leaders. The debate heats up as Jharkhand readies for assembly elections' second phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:24 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating political tensions in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey has firmly defended Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir's contentious promise to supply LPG cylinders at Rs 450, including to 'infiltrators.' Pandey clarified that the offer extends to all citizens, cutting across religious and social lines, and is devoid of 'jumlabaazi' or empty rhetoric.

The promise, however, has sparked heated exchanges with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders labeling it as a threat to the state's security. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the move, pointing to potential security risks and emphasizing that these 'intruders' are from Bangladesh, presenting a danger to Jharkhand.

BJP National spokesperson CR Kesavan intensified the allegations by accusing Congress of employing divisive tactics. Ahead of the critical second phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand, the promise has ignited a fierce political debate, with the counting of votes set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

