Conflict Scandal: SEBI Chairperson Allegations
Rahul Gandhi has accused SEBI Chairperson Madhubi Buch of conflict of interest and collusion with corporate giants. He claims this undermines India's economic framework. The allegations suggest that Buch's ties with corporations compromise her regulatory role, prioritizing corporate profit over public interest.
Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of SEBI Chairperson Madhubi Buch, alleging that she is entangled in a conflict of interest scandal. According to Gandhi, this issue is part of a larger pattern where corporate giants are enabled by regulators who are supposed to oversee them for the public good.
The controversy revolves around allegations of insider trading and improper connections between Buch and corporate entities. Gandhi suggests that these relationships have weakened India's economic framework by creating a biased regulatory environment that favors corporate profits over public interests.
Accompanied by Pawan Khera, the Congress' media head, Gandhi has highlighted various accusations in a video, including Buch's involvement in Chinese funds and rental arrangements with a corporate affiliate under SEBI investigation. This situation raises concerns about the integrity of India's financial regulatory system.
