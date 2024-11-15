Left Menu

Conflict Scandal: SEBI Chairperson Allegations

Rahul Gandhi has accused SEBI Chairperson Madhubi Buch of conflict of interest and collusion with corporate giants. He claims this undermines India's economic framework. The allegations suggest that Buch's ties with corporations compromise her regulatory role, prioritizing corporate profit over public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:39 IST
Conflict Scandal: SEBI Chairperson Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of SEBI Chairperson Madhubi Buch, alleging that she is entangled in a conflict of interest scandal. According to Gandhi, this issue is part of a larger pattern where corporate giants are enabled by regulators who are supposed to oversee them for the public good.

The controversy revolves around allegations of insider trading and improper connections between Buch and corporate entities. Gandhi suggests that these relationships have weakened India's economic framework by creating a biased regulatory environment that favors corporate profits over public interests.

Accompanied by Pawan Khera, the Congress' media head, Gandhi has highlighted various accusations in a video, including Buch's involvement in Chinese funds and rental arrangements with a corporate affiliate under SEBI investigation. This situation raises concerns about the integrity of India's financial regulatory system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024