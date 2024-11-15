Xi Jinping Urges Population Stability in China

China's population strategy is under the spotlight as President Xi Jinping calls for efforts to stabilize fertility rates and manage the country's declining numbers. His comments were highlighted by state news agency Xinhua, drawing attention to this critical issue.

In an article released in a publication affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, Xi emphasized the necessity of enhancing demographic statistic systems. He argued for an approach incorporating dynamic monitoring to better understand population trends.

This initiative comes as China faces a significant demographic challenge, with a shrinking population posing potential risks to its future economic growth and social stability.

