Left Menu

Xi Jinping Urges Population Stability in China

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of maintaining a moderate fertility level to manage China's declining population. He highlighted the need for dynamic monitoring of demographic statistics in an article published for the Chinese Communist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:51 IST
Xi Jinping Urges Population Stability in China
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's population strategy is under the spotlight as President Xi Jinping calls for efforts to stabilize fertility rates and manage the country's declining numbers. His comments were highlighted by state news agency Xinhua, drawing attention to this critical issue.

In an article released in a publication affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, Xi emphasized the necessity of enhancing demographic statistic systems. He argued for an approach incorporating dynamic monitoring to better understand population trends.

This initiative comes as China faces a significant demographic challenge, with a shrinking population posing potential risks to its future economic growth and social stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024