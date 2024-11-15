Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: Sasi vs Anvar

Kerala CM's political secretary, P Sasi, is embroiled in a legal battle with MLA P V Anvar. Sasi filed a criminal complaint alleging Anvar's continuous accusations against the Chief Minister are an attempt to gain media attention. Anvar, accused of misleading and bribery, formed a new political group.

Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political landscape is currently witnessing heightened tensions as P Sasi, the political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, takes legal action against independent MLA P V Anvar. The complaint, lodged in the Thalassery District Court, accuses Anvar of levying continuous allegations against the Chief Minister over recent months.

Sasi claimed that Anvar's accusations were targeted at the Chief Minister, primarily aiming to garner media attention and solidify his political influence. Sasi emphasized that the petition was a necessary measure against what he described as Anvar's criminal acts. The matter now awaits judicial scrutiny to determine future proceedings.

Anvar, representing the Nilambur assembly constituency, has alleged Sasi of misleading the Chief Minister and accepting bribes from gold smugglers. His confrontations with Vijayan and subsequent criticisms have also resulted in the CPI(M) severing ties with him. Anvar further established a social collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala, participating in the Chelakkara assembly bypoll with former Congress leader N K Sudhir as their candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

