Croatian Health Sector in Turmoil: Minister Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed Health Minister Vili Beros following a corruption investigation by USKOK and the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Beros, along with other officials, faces charges of bribery, abuse of power, and money laundering. Raids occurred in Zagreb and Skadar, with further actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:21 IST
Andrej Plenkovic Image Credit: Wikimedia

Croatia's Health Minister Vili Beros has been dismissed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic amid an intensifying corruption investigation, as reported by the Hina state news agency. Local media have confirmed Beros's arrest following police activity at his residence, reflecting the serious nature of the allegations.

The country's Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) has been leading the investigations, culminating in the arrest of several individuals suspected of corruption, including a senior government figure. These operations were conducted in key locations, such as the capital Zagreb, and the coastal town of Skadar.

Concurrently, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Zagreb has launched an investigation implicating the Health Minister, directors of two Zagreb hospitals, and two companies. The charges include bribery, abuse of power, and money laundering. A press conference by the government and state attorney's office is anticipated to address the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

