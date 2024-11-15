Left Menu

Ukraine's Unyielding Quest: Liberating Every Inch

Ukraine remains committed to reclaiming all land captured by Russia over the past decade, countering claims of a strategic shift toward prioritizing security. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov refutes such claims as Russian propaganda, highlighting the nation's commitment to territorial integrity and liberation of occupied regions, including Crimea and Donbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:53 IST
Ukraine's Unyielding Quest: Liberating Every Inch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is steadfast in its endeavor to reclaim territory lost to Russian control over the past decade, maintaining that any suggestion of a strategic pivot towards security priorities over territorial recovery is unfounded.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo, dismissed reports of such a shift as part of Russian propaganda.

He reiterated that Ukraine's core mission remains the protection of its citizens and the liberation of regions like Crimea and Donbas, underscoring that individuals in Russian-occupied areas are anticipating their liberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024