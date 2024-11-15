Ukraine's Unyielding Quest: Liberating Every Inch

Ukraine is steadfast in its endeavor to reclaim territory lost to Russian control over the past decade, maintaining that any suggestion of a strategic pivot towards security priorities over territorial recovery is unfounded.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo, dismissed reports of such a shift as part of Russian propaganda.

He reiterated that Ukraine's core mission remains the protection of its citizens and the liberation of regions like Crimea and Donbas, underscoring that individuals in Russian-occupied areas are anticipating their liberation.

