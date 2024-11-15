Ukraine's Unyielding Quest: Liberating Every Inch
Ukraine remains committed to reclaiming all land captured by Russia over the past decade, countering claims of a strategic shift toward prioritizing security. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov refutes such claims as Russian propaganda, highlighting the nation's commitment to territorial integrity and liberation of occupied regions, including Crimea and Donbas.
Ukraine is steadfast in its endeavor to reclaim territory lost to Russian control over the past decade, maintaining that any suggestion of a strategic pivot towards security priorities over territorial recovery is unfounded.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo, dismissed reports of such a shift as part of Russian propaganda.
He reiterated that Ukraine's core mission remains the protection of its citizens and the liberation of regions like Crimea and Donbas, underscoring that individuals in Russian-occupied areas are anticipating their liberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
