Germany's SPD Eyes Immediate Reform of Debt Brake

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader, Lars Klingbeil, views the current situation as ideal for initiating reforms on the nation's spending cap, known as the debt brake.

Klingbeil highlighted recent openness from the center-right opposition as a significant opportunity for moving forward with these reforms immediately.

He argued that pursuing these changes should not be delayed until a governmental transition period, given the uncertainty surrounding potential majorities in the Bundestag required for such reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)