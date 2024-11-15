Protesters Storm Abkhazia's Parliament Square
Protesters in Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia, breached a square in front of parliament. This was in response to growing opposition against a recent investment agreement with Russia.
On Friday, demonstrators managed to break through security onto the square in front of the Abkhazia parliament, a region that is backed by Russia and has declared independence from Georgia, according to reports from Russia's TASS news agency.
The region has been witnessing an increase in opposition against a new investment agreement with Russia, which many Abkhazians perceive as a threat to their autonomy.
Tempers have been flaring with accusations that the agreement may lead to increased Russian influence, sparking public discontent and protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
