Protesters Storm Abkhazia's Parliament Square

On Friday, demonstrators managed to break through security onto the square in front of the Abkhazia parliament, a region that is backed by Russia and has declared independence from Georgia, according to reports from Russia's TASS news agency.

The region has been witnessing an increase in opposition against a new investment agreement with Russia, which many Abkhazians perceive as a threat to their autonomy.

Tempers have been flaring with accusations that the agreement may lead to increased Russian influence, sparking public discontent and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)