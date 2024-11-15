Left Menu

Prince Harry Pursues Legal Battle Against Media Giant NGN

Prince Harry continues his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged illegal activities. Despite many settling their cases, Harry and Tom Watson persist with their lawsuits, claiming unlawful acquisition of private information. High-profile figures such as Spice Girl Melanie Brown have settled their cases.

In a significant legal development, Prince Harry is steadfast in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) concerning alleged unlawful actions by journalists and private detectives. Despite the settlement of numerous other cases, Harry and his legal team remain committed to pursuing justice.

The Duke of Sussex, at 40 years old and son of King Charles, accuses NGN, the media conglomerate behind the Sun and the former News of the World, of illicitly gathering private information from 1996 to 2011. This high-profile case stands alongside approximately 40 others, with only Tom Watson, former deputy leader of Britain's Labour Party, yet to settle.

Prominent figures, including Spice Girl Melanie Brown, former BBC executive Alan Yentob, 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen, and Ted Beckham, father of soccer legend David Beckham, have settled their claims. Harry's determination in this legal battle underscores broader concerns about media ethics and privacy rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

