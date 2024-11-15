Left Menu

Bracing for Battle: Ukrainian Soldiers Prepare in France

Ukrainian soldiers are training in France's Marne region, simulating the conditions of the frontline in Ukraine. This EU-funded program has prepared 60,000 Ukrainians since 2022. The training includes using French-provided equipment. Ukrainian troops, part of the Anne of Kyiv brigade, plan to deploy soon, amidst uncertain future Western aid.

Under the atmospheric haze of yellow smoke, soldiers maneuver through trenches, their training drill disrupted by the relentless boom of machine gunfire and the hum of drones overhead. Despite what initially appears to be the embattled Donbas region in Ukraine, this scene unfolds in France's Marne region.

Here, around 2,000 Ukrainian conscripts and veterans are undergoing rigorous training, inspired by the conditions on the Ukrainian front. This initiative, part of a European Union-funded program, aims to equip soldiers for battle, having already trained 60,000 Ukrainians since Russia's invasion in 2022.

With France's provision of 128 armored vehicles, howitzers, and other military equipment, the Anne of Kyiv brigade prepares for imminent deployment. Amid concerns about future Western military support, French officials emphasize the importance of ongoing training, highlighting the urgency and determination of Ukrainian forces during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

