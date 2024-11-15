Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Scholz and Putin's Anticipated Call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to engage in a phone call, marking their first direct conversation since December 2022. This interaction follows criticism from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who noted Putin's reluctance to discuss Ukraine peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to reconnect with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday through a scheduled phone call, according to a Bloomberg report.

Despite this being their first direct communication since December 2022, why the leaders are choosing to speak now remains unclear as the German government has yet to confirm reports.

The conversation takes place amid criticism from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who last month highlighted Putin's previous unwillingness to engage with Scholz on efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

