Political Shifts: Ex-MLA Khan Joins Congress in Delhi

In a notable political shift, former AAP MLA Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan, accompanied by his supporters, officially joined the Congress party on Friday. The transition was embraced by Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, who expressed pride in Khan's decision.

Yadav highlighted that Khan's move would not only invigorate Congress in the Seelampur region but also stimulate party efforts across Delhi, inspiring Congress workers to engage with the city's populace.

Khan, a former Haj Committee chairman, voiced his alignment with Congress's policies under leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who he believes prioritize public welfare. On the same day, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal welcomed ex-Congress MLA Veer Singh Dhingan, setting him as a strong contender for Seemapuri in the approaching elections.

