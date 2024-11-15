Left Menu

Prince Harry Strikes Back: Legal Battle Against Media Giant Intensifies

Prince Harry continues his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering, despite most plaintiffs settling. The Prince's case, which implicates high-profile figures, is set for trial in January. His lawyers seek crucial emails involving senior executives and royal staff.

Updated: 15-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:36 IST
Prince Harry

In a determined pursuit of justice, Prince Harry has decided to continue his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged illegal surveillance activities. Despite most other plaintiffs resolving their cases, Harry remains resolute, his lawyer confirmed.

Out of an initial 40 lawsuits, only Harry and former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson press on with their claims. Among those who chose settlement are notable figures such as Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Ted Beckham, David Beckham's father. An NGN spokesperson stated that settlements are being made on commercial grounds to conclude pending disputes.

As the January trial approaches, Prince Harry's legal team has intensified efforts, requesting access to emails between News Corp's senior executives and royal staff. Allegations from earlier hearings suggest that the late Queen Elizabeth was aware of NGN's activities. There is pressure on claimants to settle due to possible high legal costs, as highlighted by British actor Hugh Grant's recent experience. The high-stakes nature of this case further spotlights the ongoing scandal involving media practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

