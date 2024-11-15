Political Tensions Flare in Nashik Amid Poll Campaign
A clash between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Nashik erupted over allegations of money distribution during the Maharashtra assembly poll campaign. The conflict involved former BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane and Shiv Sena candidate Sudhakar Badgujar. Both groups sought police intervention, with allegations of violence and a request for an inquiry.
In Nashik, political tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers erupted on Friday, fueled by accusations of illicit money distribution during the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
According to officials, the clash broke out around 5 PM at Hanuman Chowk. Former BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane accused individuals of distributing cash alongside voter slips. Shahane claimed an assault was attempted against one of his associates, involving a sharp weapon and a gun.
The confrontation prompted the intervention of police, including commissioner Sandeep Karnik, who arrived at Ambad police station to mediate. Pankaja Munde, a senior BJP leader, condemned the violence and urged for legal action, while Shiv Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
