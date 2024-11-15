Left Menu

Cross-border Diplomacy: An Hour Call with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a rare one-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking their first conversation in two years. As tensions over Russia's actions in Ukraine continue, the call signifies a critical diplomatic engagement between Germany and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in a one-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, according to the German news agency DPA.

This marks the first direct conversation between the two leaders in two years, as geopolitical tensions soar over Russia's controversial activities in Ukraine.

While specifics of the discussion remain sparse, the call underscores a critical moment in Germany-Russia relations amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which intensified with Russia's 2022 invasion.

