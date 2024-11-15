Left Menu

Delhi BJP Sets Up 23-Member Committee for Assembly Polls

The Delhi BJP has announced a 23-member state election coordination committee ahead of the Assembly polls in February next year. The committee is led by BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva with Harsh Malhotra as the convener and includes several prominent figures to strategize against the ruling AAP.

The Delhi BJP has unveiled a 23-member election coordination committee to gear up for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for February next year. Spearheaded by state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the panel aims to strategize effectively against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Notably, Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the convener of the committee. Co-conveners include BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, among others.

The committee also features former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, and various BJP MPs and leaders. The party last succeeded in Delhi's Assembly elections in 1993 and seeks to reclaim its position from the AAP, which dominated the 2015 and 2020 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

