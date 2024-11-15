Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Accuses PM Modi of Fostering 'Factory of Misinformation'

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT minister, accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading misinformation and neglecting development. He claims projects intended for Maharashtra have shifted to Gujarat, suggesting a political agenda. Kharge urges Maharashtra voters to choose Congress to counter such moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:41 IST
Karnataka Minister Accuses PM Modi of Fostering 'Factory of Misinformation'
Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of spreading misinformation and lacking interest in genuine development. Kharge, a senior Congress leader, claims this 'factory of misinformation' dates back to Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

Kharge alleges Modi has consistently shifted projects meant for Maharashtra to Gujarat, impacting regional competitiveness. Highlighting the Tata Airbus and Vedanta Foxconn shifts, Kharge questions why Maharashtra was sidelined despite its strong industrial base.

With the political landscape in Maharashtra at stake, Kharge appeals to voters to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress to prevent a perceived erosion of state projects under the BJP-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024