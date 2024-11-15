Karnataka Minister Accuses PM Modi of Fostering 'Factory of Misinformation'

In a sharp critique, Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of spreading misinformation and lacking interest in genuine development. Kharge, a senior Congress leader, claims this 'factory of misinformation' dates back to Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

Kharge alleges Modi has consistently shifted projects meant for Maharashtra to Gujarat, impacting regional competitiveness. Highlighting the Tata Airbus and Vedanta Foxconn shifts, Kharge questions why Maharashtra was sidelined despite its strong industrial base.

With the political landscape in Maharashtra at stake, Kharge appeals to voters to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress to prevent a perceived erosion of state projects under the BJP-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)