Political Storms in Kerala: Autobiography Controversy Sparks Tensions

The political arena in Kerala is abuzz following a controversy tied to a purported autobiography of former LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leadership have rallied behind Jayarajan amidst allegations surrounding his so-called autobiography.

Addressing party members in Alappuzha, Vijayan highlighted the questionable timing of news reports that featured excerpts from the book 'Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist,' as they coincided with bypolls in Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly constituencies. The Chief Minister suggested that these reports were timed to undermine CPI(M) in favor of Congress and BJP.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan has refuted claims of authorship, attributing the news reports to a conspiracy of 'crooked minds' and claiming the purported pages were forgeries. He filed a police complaint and issued a legal notice to the publisher, while CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan endorsed Jayarajan's denials as legitimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)