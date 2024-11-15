Left Menu

Political Storms in Kerala: Autobiography Controversy Sparks Tensions

Kerala's political landscape is shaken by a controversy involving a purported autobiography of former LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leaders back Jayarajan, questioning the timing of releases that coincide with crucial bypolls. Jayarajan denies authorship, calling it a forgery and filing police complaints.

Updated: 15-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:34 IST
The political arena in Kerala is abuzz following a controversy tied to a purported autobiography of former LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leadership have rallied behind Jayarajan amidst allegations surrounding his so-called autobiography.

Addressing party members in Alappuzha, Vijayan highlighted the questionable timing of news reports that featured excerpts from the book 'Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist,' as they coincided with bypolls in Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly constituencies. The Chief Minister suggested that these reports were timed to undermine CPI(M) in favor of Congress and BJP.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan has refuted claims of authorship, attributing the news reports to a conspiracy of 'crooked minds' and claiming the purported pages were forgeries. He filed a police complaint and issued a legal notice to the publisher, while CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan endorsed Jayarajan's denials as legitimate.

