Poland Reopens North Korea Embassy Amid Heightened Tensions
Poland has reactivated its embassy in North Korea, becoming the second Western nation after Sweden to resume operations suspended due to COVID-19. This move opens communication channels between NATO countries and Pyongyang. The embassy was closed in December 2020 following North Korea's border closure.
In a significant diplomatic move, Poland announced on Friday the reopening of its embassy in North Korea's capital, becoming the second Western nation after Sweden to resume diplomatic operations halted by Pyongyang's stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
This decision by NATO member Poland signifies an effort to establish communication avenues between NATO states and North Korea, a staunch ally of Russia, which has been involved in the conflict in Ukraine.
The Polish foreign ministry confirmed that representatives were in Pyongyang to restore Poland's diplomatic presence, marking a move of technical and political significance. The Polish embassy had been shuttered since December 2020 after border closures in North Korea rendered diplomatic activities unfeasible.
