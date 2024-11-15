New Leadership in Mauritius: Sithanen at the Helm of Central Bank

Mauritius has seen a significant shift in its financial leadership as President Prithvirajsing Roopun named Rama Krishna Sithanen governor of the central bank. The appointment follows an electoral victory by the Alliance du Changement, headed by Navin Ramgoolam, securing 60 out of 62 seats in the national assembly.

Sithanen, acclaimed for implementing pivotal financial reforms during his tenure as finance minister from 2005 to 2010, aims to halt the rupee's depreciation and mitigate foreign currency shortages, as he declared in a phone interview with Reuters.

With these new directives, Sithanen's expertise will be crucial in steering the country's economy towards stabilization and growth amidst the current political backdrop.

