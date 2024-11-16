Cabinet Crisis: Dutch Politics in Turmoil Over Soccer-Related Violence
The Dutch cabinet held an emergency meeting following violent incidents involving fans of an Israeli team in Amsterdam. Junior finance minister Nora Achahbar resigned, citing racial bias in comments by fellow ministers. The political turmoil threatens the stability of the coalition government led by Geert Wilders' PVV.
The Dutch political landscape is facing potential upheaval after an emergency cabinet meeting was convened on Friday. The session followed reports of violence involving fans of an Israeli soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, who were in Amsterdam for a Europa League match against Ajax.
The incident prompted the resignation of junior finance minister Nora Achahbar, who objected to perceived racist remarks from colleagues about Dutch youth of Moroccan descent allegedly attacking Israeli fans. Achahbar, born in Morocco and a former prosecutor, felt the comments crossed a line.
Prime Minister Dick Schoof led the crisis meeting as Achahbar's centrist NSC party considered its stance, with potential implications for the government's stability. The coalition, led by Geert Wilders' anti-Muslim populist PVV, may become a minority government or call for early elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
