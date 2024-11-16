Left Menu

Biden's Pacific Alliance: Countering North Korea-Russia Ties

President Joe Biden emphasized the trilateral cooperation between the US, South Korea, and Japan in facing North Korea's growing military collaboration with Russia. Discussions at the APEC summit included potential North Korean provocations amid geopolitical shifts, with leaders pledging to enhance security and economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-11-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 02:17 IST
President Joe Biden has lauded the collaboration between the US, South Korea, and Japan in addressing the North Korean threat, which is increasingly aligned with Russia. Biden's remarks came during discussions with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the APEC summit in Peru.

The meeting, highlighting North Korea's military involvement with Russia, occurred as Pyongyang continues its aggressive missile testing regimen. Biden's emphasis on joint action reflects shared concerns, particularly as up to 12,000 North Korean troops reportedly bolster Russian military efforts.

At the summit, leaders pledged to strengthen security and economic ties, marking a shift from historical tensions. Biden stressed that this cooperation remains a crucial feature of US policy, a sentiment echoed by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The trilateral alliance, solidified at Camp David, aims to present a coordinated response to regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

