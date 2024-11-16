Kudlow Stays Anchored at Fox Business Amid Speculation

Larry Kudlow, a prominent figure in broadcasting, is maintaining his position at Fox Business Network. The statement was made on Friday, dismissing speculations that Kudlow might return to his former role as a senior economic adviser in Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Fox Business highlighted Kudlow's commitment, emphasizing that he recently signed a new contract to continue hosting his own show. The network reiterated that Kudlow has no intention of stepping down from his top-rated program, reinforcing his dedication to his current broadcasting role.

This announcement comes at a time when discussions around potential appointments in the upcoming Trump White House have fueled media buzz. Despite the circulating rumors, Kudlow remains firmly anchored at Fox Business, prioritizing his media career over a possible political return.

