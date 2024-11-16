Left Menu

Dutch Coalition Holds Amid Crisis Over Anti-Semitic Violence

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof preserved his governing coalition despite a potential collapse following Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar's resignation over accusations linking Moroccan-Dutch youths to violence against Israeli soccer fans. Achahbar cited polarizing and potentially racist remarks as reasons for her departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:31 IST
Dutch Coalition Holds Amid Crisis Over Anti-Semitic Violence

In a dramatic turn of events, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof managed to save his governing coalition from collapse on Friday, following a resignation and potential mass exodus of cabinet members. Tensions flared after Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar exited the cabinet, objecting to allegations that tied Moroccan-Dutch youths to violence against Israeli soccer fans.

Achahbar's unexpected departure came in response to claims from some politicians suggesting that Moroccan-Dutch individuals were responsible for attacking Israeli soccer fans during a match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Her resignation prompted a crisis meeting where other ministers from her centrist NSC party also considered quitting, threatening the coalition's majority in parliament.

Schoof, addressing the crisis in a late news conference in The Hague, expressed a determination to maintain the coalition. He emphasized the need for a cabinet that represents all Dutch citizens. Meanwhile, police reports detailed that Maccabi fans had been pursued and assaulted by scooter-riding gangs, further complicating narratives around the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024