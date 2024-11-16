Dutch Coalition Holds Amid Crisis Over Anti-Semitic Violence

In a dramatic turn of events, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof managed to save his governing coalition from collapse on Friday, following a resignation and potential mass exodus of cabinet members. Tensions flared after Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar exited the cabinet, objecting to allegations that tied Moroccan-Dutch youths to violence against Israeli soccer fans.

Achahbar's unexpected departure came in response to claims from some politicians suggesting that Moroccan-Dutch individuals were responsible for attacking Israeli soccer fans during a match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Her resignation prompted a crisis meeting where other ministers from her centrist NSC party also considered quitting, threatening the coalition's majority in parliament.

Schoof, addressing the crisis in a late news conference in The Hague, expressed a determination to maintain the coalition. He emphasized the need for a cabinet that represents all Dutch citizens. Meanwhile, police reports detailed that Maccabi fans had been pursued and assaulted by scooter-riding gangs, further complicating narratives around the incident.

