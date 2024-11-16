Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives in Indian Neonatal Ward

A heartbreaking fire claimed the lives of ten newborn infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, located in Jhansi district, northern India. The incident occurred late Friday, leaving families and authorities in shock.

Out of the 49 infants present during the tragic incident, emergency responders were able to rescue 38. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that 17 injured infants are now receiving treatment in various hospitals. Efforts to identify all the deceased continue, and one infant is missing.

With the cause of the fire still unknown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an inquiry. Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his sorrow over this 'heart-wrenching' tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)