Hindu American Perspective: The Trump Appeal
An Indian-American leader claims a significant portion of Hindu Americans voted for Donald Trump, citing dissatisfaction with perceived Democratic neglect of Hindu issues, including violence against Bangladeshi Hindus. Dr. Bharat Barai emphasizes the community's significant voting impact and highlights Trump's strategic appointments of Hindu Americans.
- Country:
- United States
Dr. Bharat Barai, an Indian-American leader, has highlighted the critical role the Hindu American community played in the recent U.S. presidential election. He asserts that their vote for Donald Trump was influenced by his firm stance regarding the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus.
Barai believes 70% of Hindu Americans backed Trump, although he lacks concrete survey data to support this figure. The community's disillusionment with the Democratic Party's approach to human rights in India was a pivotal factor in their vote, Barai contends.
Particularly in swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, Hindu Americans were seen as decisive voters. Barai also noted Trump's appointment of two Hindu Americans, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard, to significant positions as a boost to his community support.
