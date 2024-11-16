Left Menu

BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar Faces Backlash Over Maratha Remarks Ahead of Polls

BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar's comment about the Maratha community's strength has caused outrage ahead of the Maharashtra state polls. The Partur assembly constituency will witness a tight race with Shiv Sena, Congress, and independent candidates vying for victory. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange has condemned Lonikar's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, who has previously served as a Maharashtra minister, is under intense scrutiny following a controversial comment made during an election rally. Lonikar suggested the Maratha community's strength could be "counted on fingers," inciting significant backlash.

The rally, held in the Partur assembly constituency, took place on November 12 and resulted in criticism from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Jarange accused Lonikar of belittling the community's influence, exacerbating tensions in an already heated electoral environment.

The constituency is preparing for a three-way contest involving Lonikar, Shiv Sena candidate Asaram Borade, and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya. With the Maratha community comprising a significant portion of the electorate, their unity could prove pivotal in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

