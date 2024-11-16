Debate Dynamics: Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Impact

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has voiced concerns over the declining standard of debates in the Lok Sabha, attributing it to the tenure of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference during his campaign for the Maharashtra elections on November 20, Rijiju indicated strong support for the BJP and Mahayuti in the region.

Rijiju alleged that many Congress MPs prefer robust discussions but feel stifled under Gandhi's leadership, as the opposition leader relies on notes from NGOs rather than engaging in direct debates. He further criticized Gandhi's remarks on sensitive issues like Dalits and the Constitution, questioning his authority to speak on these matters.

In addition, Rijiju defended the WAQF (Amendment) Bill against opposition, emphasizing the bill's progressive intent to involve Muslim women and non-Muslims in Waqf boards. He claimed significant support for the bill from Muslim representatives, notably from community women and intellectuals, arguing that opposition is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)