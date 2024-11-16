Left Menu

Debate Dynamics: Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Impact

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming the standard of debates in the Lok Sabha has declined since Gandhi's entry. Rijiju expressed that BJP and Mahayuti have undercurrent support, and highlighted Muslim community backing for the WAQF (Amendment) Bill despite political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:45 IST
Debate Dynamics: Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Impact
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has voiced concerns over the declining standard of debates in the Lok Sabha, attributing it to the tenure of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference during his campaign for the Maharashtra elections on November 20, Rijiju indicated strong support for the BJP and Mahayuti in the region.

Rijiju alleged that many Congress MPs prefer robust discussions but feel stifled under Gandhi's leadership, as the opposition leader relies on notes from NGOs rather than engaging in direct debates. He further criticized Gandhi's remarks on sensitive issues like Dalits and the Constitution, questioning his authority to speak on these matters.

In addition, Rijiju defended the WAQF (Amendment) Bill against opposition, emphasizing the bill's progressive intent to involve Muslim women and non-Muslims in Waqf boards. He claimed significant support for the bill from Muslim representatives, notably from community women and intellectuals, arguing that opposition is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024