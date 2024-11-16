The Quest to Reunite: Yazidi Families' Long Road Back

Years after ISIS's horrors, Yazidi families persist in the agonizing quest to reunite with relatives torn from their families. Aydin Hadid Talal, anchored in a narrative of loss, finds a hopeful twist in communications from his brother Rojin, resurfacing far from his Yazidi roots.

The arduous journey to reunite reflects the broader struggles of Yazidis, still seeking closure a decade after ISIS declared genocide. Facing bureaucratic obstacles and the absence of systemic support, they rely heavily on fragmented rescue networks and the resolve of individuals like Talal.

Despite fading hope, every rescued life rekindles the spirit of resilience. Yet, questions about the adequacy of international aid and the stalled excavation of mass graves persist, leaving families like the Talals in heart-wrenching limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)