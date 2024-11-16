Left Menu

The Quest to Reunite: Yazidi Families' Long Road Back

Aydin Hadid Talal, once believing his whole family had perished under Islamic State's assault, receives unexpected messages from a Facebook account claiming to be his long-lost brother, Rojin. As the brothers plan a reunion, the challenge for Yazidi families remains - reuniting with loved ones lost to IS's reign of terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:33 IST
Years after ISIS's horrors, Yazidi families persist in the agonizing quest to reunite with relatives torn from their families. Aydin Hadid Talal, anchored in a narrative of loss, finds a hopeful twist in communications from his brother Rojin, resurfacing far from his Yazidi roots.

The arduous journey to reunite reflects the broader struggles of Yazidis, still seeking closure a decade after ISIS declared genocide. Facing bureaucratic obstacles and the absence of systemic support, they rely heavily on fragmented rescue networks and the resolve of individuals like Talal.

Despite fading hope, every rescued life rekindles the spirit of resilience. Yet, questions about the adequacy of international aid and the stalled excavation of mass graves persist, leaving families like the Talals in heart-wrenching limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

