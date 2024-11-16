Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution

In a fervent address at a campaign rally in Amravati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP and RSS, accusing them of treating the nation's Constitution as a 'blank book'. His remarks come amid heated political debates ahead of the upcoming November assembly elections.

Gandhi spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, refuting allegations that he opposes reservations and asserting his support for a caste census. He also criticized the BJP's economic policies, claiming that GST and demonetization have devastated farmers and small businesses, and lamented the rising unemployment and social discord.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP used financial influence to topple state governments, specifically highlighting the Maharashtra administration. He accused the Modi government of favoring industrialists over the broader citizenry, arguing that such actions fundamentally violate the principles of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)