Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS consider the Constitution a 'blank book'. He criticized PM Modi's claims that Congress is against reservations and highlighted issues like unemployment, GST, and demonetization's impacts on small businesses. Gandhi emphasized the need for equitable resource distribution and a caste census.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address at a campaign rally in Amravati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP and RSS, accusing them of treating the nation's Constitution as a 'blank book'. His remarks come amid heated political debates ahead of the upcoming November assembly elections.
Gandhi spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, refuting allegations that he opposes reservations and asserting his support for a caste census. He also criticized the BJP's economic policies, claiming that GST and demonetization have devastated farmers and small businesses, and lamented the rising unemployment and social discord.
The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP used financial influence to topple state governments, specifically highlighting the Maharashtra administration. He accused the Modi government of favoring industrialists over the broader citizenry, arguing that such actions fundamentally violate the principles of the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Constitution
- Amravati
- Elections
- Modi
- reservations
- caste census
- GST
- demonetization
ALSO READ
Modi Celebrates Statehood Day with Heartfelt Tributes
Global Markets Brace for Jobs Data and Elections Amid Economic Uncertainty
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Bias in Maharashtra Police Ahead of Elections
Age Controversy Sparks Political Heat in Jharkhand Elections
Fadnavis Confident in Resolving Rebel Crisis Ahead of Maharashtra Elections