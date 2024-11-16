Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reclaims Industry Growth Amid Electoral Rally

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticized the previous MVA government for driving away industries and highlighted his administration's achievements in attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments. He addressed accusations regarding the Barsu refinery and defended his leadership, pledging significant job creation and enhanced women's safety initiatives amidst ongoing political rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratnagiri | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:10 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of failing to support industries, leading to their exodus from the state. Speaking at a rally in Guhagar, Shinde claimed his leadership helped the state regain its top rank with 52% of India's Foreign Direct Investment.

Addressing the contentious Barsu refinery project, Shinde stated it received approval during the MVA tenure but assured locals it wouldn't proceed without consensus. He criticized former ally Uddhav Thackeray, claiming a deviation from Shiv Sena's founding principles for political gain.

Positioning his government as progressive, Shinde promised loan waivers and the creation of 25 lakh jobs. He pledged to enhance women's safety by recruiting 25,000 women police officers, countering the Opposition's scrutiny of his welfare initiatives with a willingness to face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

