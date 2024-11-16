Chouhan Accuses JMM and Congress of Divisive Tactics Amid Election Rallies

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has strongly criticized the Congress and JMM for allegedly aiming to divide the nation along caste lines. Addressing several election rallies in Jharkhand, Chouhan accused the opposition of fostering divisions within India.

He further alleged that the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand is 'patronizing' infiltrators, leading to security concerns in the state. Chouhan suggested that these infiltrators pose a significant threat to the region's stability and safety.

Chouhan also raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand, particularly crimes against women, and pledged to drive out infiltrators and restore safety if the BJP comes to power.

