Left Menu

Chouhan Accuses JMM and Congress of Divisive Tactics Amid Election Rallies

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress and JMM for allegedly fostering divisions in India along caste lines. He accused the JMM-led government of supporting infiltrators, posing a security threat to Jharkhand. He promised stricter law enforcement if BJP is elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:22 IST
Chouhan Accuses JMM and Congress of Divisive Tactics Amid Election Rallies
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has strongly criticized the Congress and JMM for allegedly aiming to divide the nation along caste lines. Addressing several election rallies in Jharkhand, Chouhan accused the opposition of fostering divisions within India.

He further alleged that the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand is 'patronizing' infiltrators, leading to security concerns in the state. Chouhan suggested that these infiltrators pose a significant threat to the region's stability and safety.

Chouhan also raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand, particularly crimes against women, and pledged to drive out infiltrators and restore safety if the BJP comes to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024