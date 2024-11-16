Yogi Adityanath's Magnificent Roadshow: Show of Support in Sisamau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded a vibrant roadshow on Saturday, rallying behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Sisamau assembly seat.

Security measures were stringent, with over 200 policemen strategically positioned along the route. Paramilitary forces supplemented the security detail. The procession commenced in Bajaria and wound its way through notable locations, including Sangeet Talkies and Central Bank Square, drawing significant participation.

Attendees included around 500 women, among them Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey. Amidst chants of 'Long live Modi-Yogi,' Adityanath, arriving by helicopter, urged citizens to focus on the Ram temple and BJP's lotus symbol as they cast their votes on November 20.

