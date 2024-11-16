Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Magnificent Roadshow: Show of Support in Sisamau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a significant roadshow in Sisamau, Kanpur, to support BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi. The event was marked by tight security and enthusiastic participation, with the CM urging voters to remember the Ram temple and BJP's symbol, the lotus, on election day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:17 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Magnificent Roadshow: Show of Support in Sisamau
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded a vibrant roadshow on Saturday, rallying behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Sisamau assembly seat.

Security measures were stringent, with over 200 policemen strategically positioned along the route. Paramilitary forces supplemented the security detail. The procession commenced in Bajaria and wound its way through notable locations, including Sangeet Talkies and Central Bank Square, drawing significant participation.

Attendees included around 500 women, among them Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey. Amidst chants of 'Long live Modi-Yogi,' Adityanath, arriving by helicopter, urged citizens to focus on the Ram temple and BJP's lotus symbol as they cast their votes on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024