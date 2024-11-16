CPI's Raja Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance Amid UP Tragedy

CPI general secretary D. Raja has launched a scathing critique of the BJP's so-called 'double-engine' governance, particularly targeting Uttar Pradesh. Raja's rebuke follows the devastating deaths of newborns in a fire at a Jhansi medical college, which he attributes to the 'negligence' of state authorities under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of at least 10 children, occurred due to an electrical short circuit in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Raja expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, questioning the safety measures in place for vulnerable groups, including women and children, in the state.

Raja extended his criticism to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remaining silent on the issue and neglecting his promise to safeguard women and children. He further condemned Modi's economic policies for exacerbating national issues like unemployment and inflation, urging the government to take responsibility for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)