Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Heat: A Multi-Layered Action Plan Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed various departments to implement a comprehensive plan to tackle heatwave challenges. With an expected rise in temperature, the state plans health checkups, water sprinkling on roads, shaded areas, and awareness campaigns to prevent heat-related illnesses and provide relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Heat: A Multi-Layered Action Plan Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to last year's heatwave challenges, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mobilized various departments to implement a robust action plan, as outlined in a statement released on Sunday.

The state experienced its highest number of heatwave days in over a decade between March and June 2024, as reported by the government. The India Meteorological Department forecasts an above-normal temperature pattern to persist until mid-May.

Collaborating with health, urban development, labor, and other sectors, the strategy includes health checkups, water sprinkling on roads, shaded public spaces, and animal care. Special measures will support outdoor workers, with health camps set up statewide. Adityanath stressed the importance of adhering to this plan, calling for strict monitoring and public education on heat-related illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

