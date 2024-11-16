Tensions Surge in Abkhazia's Political Turmoil

In the volatile region of Abkhazia, protesters remained firm on Saturday, continuing their occupation of the parliament building they stormed the day before. The dramatic demonstration is in response to an investment agreement with Moscow, which has stirred local discontent.

President Aslan Bzhania has proposed stepping down and organizing a snap election if protesters vacate the premises. Despite Bzhania's assurance of order restoration, tensions show no sign of abating as the protesters criticize his close relations with Russia.

Amidst this unrest, Moscow has expressed concern over the crisis, advising its citizens against traveling to Abkhazia. The breakaway region, recognized by Russia but not by most of the world, remains at the heart of geopolitical tensions in the area.

