Tensions Surge in Abkhazia's Political Turmoil

Protesters in Georgia's breakaway region Abkhazia occupied the parliament over an investment agreement with Moscow. President Aslan Bzhania offered to resign and hold elections if they leave. The situation remains tense as protesters demand Bzhania’s resignation, citing concerns over his ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the volatile region of Abkhazia, protesters remained firm on Saturday, continuing their occupation of the parliament building they stormed the day before. The dramatic demonstration is in response to an investment agreement with Moscow, which has stirred local discontent.

President Aslan Bzhania has proposed stepping down and organizing a snap election if protesters vacate the premises. Despite Bzhania's assurance of order restoration, tensions show no sign of abating as the protesters criticize his close relations with Russia.

Amidst this unrest, Moscow has expressed concern over the crisis, advising its citizens against traveling to Abkhazia. The breakaway region, recognized by Russia but not by most of the world, remains at the heart of geopolitical tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

