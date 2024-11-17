Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Address Manipur Violence

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has expressed grave concern over the violent clashes and bloodshed in Manipur, labeling them as 'deeply disturbing'. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take action to restore peace.

Tensions escalated after three of six missing individuals were found deceased in a local river, sparking protests that resulted in attacks on the homes of state ministers and MLAs. In response, the government implemented prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in several districts.

The ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed over 200 lives since May of last year. Gandhi's call to action targets both the central and state governments, criticizing their efforts towards reconciliation and urging immediate intervention.

