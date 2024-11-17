Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Address Manipur Violence

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the ongoing violence in Manipur and calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit and help restore peace. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in over 200 deaths, leading to government action and public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Address Manipur Violence
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has expressed grave concern over the violent clashes and bloodshed in Manipur, labeling them as 'deeply disturbing'. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take action to restore peace.

Tensions escalated after three of six missing individuals were found deceased in a local river, sparking protests that resulted in attacks on the homes of state ministers and MLAs. In response, the government implemented prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in several districts.

The ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed over 200 lives since May of last year. Gandhi's call to action targets both the central and state governments, criticizing their efforts towards reconciliation and urging immediate intervention.

Latest News

