Iran Denies Musk Meeting, Prepares for Nuclear Showdown

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has categorically denied claims of a meeting between Tehran's UN envoy and American entrepreneur Elon Musk. Speaking to state television, Araqchi emphasized that such reports are pure fiction, and displayed readiness for confrontation or cooperation with Western countries regarding its nuclear program.

The New York Times had previously reported that Musk, acting in an advisory capacity to President-elect Donald Trump, met Iran's UN ambassador. Araqchi dismissed this narrative as an American media fabrication, aimed at gauging the possibility of such engagements.

Araqchi pointed out that Iran is awaiting clarity on policy from the incoming U.S. administration. In the meantime, relations with the IAEA are tense over ongoing issues, and the 2015 nuclear deal's relevance is diminishing. A new, viable agreement is necessary, Araqchi stated.

