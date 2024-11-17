Left Menu

Diplomatic Tides: Biden's Final Encounter with Xi Amidst Political Shifts

Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, seeking to ease U.S.-China tensions before Donald Trump's inauguration. Discussions covered cybercrime, Taiwan, and trade as Biden's administration faces fresh conflicts. The Pacific summit highlighted U.S. power challenges with China's diplomatic advances in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:32 IST
Joe Biden

In what is likely their final meeting as respective leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping held talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. The meeting aimed to address mounting tensions ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Issues like cybercrime, Taiwan, and U.S.-China trade relations were at the forefront of discussions. The Biden administration is under strain following a China-associated hack on U.S. governmental communication. Meanwhile, Taiwan's visit to the United States and U.S. investment restrictions in China add to the growing list of concerns.

Beijing's diplomatic outreach in Latin America, including a new trade agreement with Peru and the Chancay port inauguration, underscores China's influence in the region. While U.S. officials assert commitment to Latin America, China's strategic moves are significant amid America's internal political transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

