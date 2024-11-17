Diplomatic Tides: Biden's Final Encounter with Xi Amidst Political Shifts

In what is likely their final meeting as respective leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping held talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. The meeting aimed to address mounting tensions ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Issues like cybercrime, Taiwan, and U.S.-China trade relations were at the forefront of discussions. The Biden administration is under strain following a China-associated hack on U.S. governmental communication. Meanwhile, Taiwan's visit to the United States and U.S. investment restrictions in China add to the growing list of concerns.

Beijing's diplomatic outreach in Latin America, including a new trade agreement with Peru and the Chancay port inauguration, underscores China's influence in the region. While U.S. officials assert commitment to Latin America, China's strategic moves are significant amid America's internal political transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)