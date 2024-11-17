Left Menu

Charting a New Course: US-China Relations in the Trump Era

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden at the APEC summit, projecting ahead to the incoming Trump administration. Xi emphasized the significance of maintaining stable China-US relations amidst uncertainties over Trump's 'America first' policies, urging for cooperation to prevent geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 17-11-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 04:52 IST
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met US President Joe Biden for their final discussion before Donald Trump takes office. Xi expressed China's commitment to working with the new US administration despite concerns about Trump's protectionist policies.

Encouraging cooperation, Xi highlighted the necessity of a stable relationship between the US and China, stressing its importance for global prosperity. Biden acknowledged their candid conversations over the years and the need to counter potential conflicts through dialogue.

As Trump's presidency looms, uncertainty surrounds future US-China interactions. Companies like Nike and Steve Madden are already redirecting their supply chains away from China, reflecting apprehensions about potential tariffs. Amidst these dynamics, Xi underscored the value of mutual understanding to navigate economic complexities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

