Remembering Bal Thackeray: A Political Legacy

In a show of respect across the political spectrum, leaders gathered on Sunday to honor the late Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.

Uddhav Thackeray, the former Maharashtra chief minister and head of Shiv Sena (UBT), along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray, paid their respects with floral tributes at the memorial located in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Leaders from various political factions took to social media to express their reverence for the political leader, renowned for advocating the rights and justice for Marathi people, even as they acknowledge the political shifts following his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)