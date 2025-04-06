Left Menu

Marathi Mandate: Political Strife and Rhetoric in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut criticized Raj Thackeray for halting the agitation to enforce Marathi in banks. He pointed out that attacking lower-level staff was ineffective. MNS chief Thackeray suspended the protest after demonstrating non-compliance consequences. Raut recalled effective tactics from Shiv Sena's past to promote Marathi inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:51 IST
Marathi Mandate: Political Strife and Rhetoric in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Sunday took a jab at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his abrupt decision to pause the push for requiring Marathi at banks and various institutions.

Raut expressed that admonishing junior staff members over the language issue was futile.

Previously, at his Gudi Padwa rally, Thackeray had strongly reaffirmed MNS's dedication to making Marathi compulsory in official settings, cautioning that intentional non-speakers would be penalized. While MNS supporters later caused disturbances, Thackeray, on Saturday, urged an end to the protests, highlighting the consequences for neglecting Reserve Bank of India's local language norms.

According to Raut, "Raj Thackeray has adhered to his political traditions. I extend my best wishes towards this pivot." He further condemned the aggressive treatment of bank employees by MNS members.

"What good comes from attacking a peon or a guard? They're not policy makers," he argued. MNS supporters had previously extracted a commitment from a bank manager to introduce Marathi signage at a Thane branch, discarding an English sign.

Reflecting on history, Raut mentioned a film about Shiv Sena's Balasaheb Thackeray, illustrating targeted measures with significant impact, such as clearing recruitment paths for Marathi speakers in Air India and other national bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025