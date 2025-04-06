Marathi Mandate: Political Strife and Rhetoric in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Sunday took a jab at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his abrupt decision to pause the push for requiring Marathi at banks and various institutions.

Raut expressed that admonishing junior staff members over the language issue was futile.

Previously, at his Gudi Padwa rally, Thackeray had strongly reaffirmed MNS's dedication to making Marathi compulsory in official settings, cautioning that intentional non-speakers would be penalized. While MNS supporters later caused disturbances, Thackeray, on Saturday, urged an end to the protests, highlighting the consequences for neglecting Reserve Bank of India's local language norms.

According to Raut, "Raj Thackeray has adhered to his political traditions. I extend my best wishes towards this pivot." He further condemned the aggressive treatment of bank employees by MNS members.

"What good comes from attacking a peon or a guard? They're not policy makers," he argued. MNS supporters had previously extracted a commitment from a bank manager to introduce Marathi signage at a Thane branch, discarding an English sign.

Reflecting on history, Raut mentioned a film about Shiv Sena's Balasaheb Thackeray, illustrating targeted measures with significant impact, such as clearing recruitment paths for Marathi speakers in Air India and other national bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)