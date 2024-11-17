Left Menu

Bag Checks Stir Political Controversy in Maharashtra

The scrutiny of political leaders' luggage by poll personnel has sparked controversy in Maharashtra. Noteworthy checks include those of Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi. Questions are being raised by opposition leaders regarding the selective enforcement of this procedure amidst the upcoming assembly elections.

Updated: 17-11-2024 11:46 IST
Controversy brewed in Maharashtra as poll personnel checked the bags of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Baramati helipad. Pawar was en route to a poll rally in Solapur when the scrutiny occurred, reflecting the stringent enforcement of the model code of conduct ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

The incident comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bags were similarly inspected in Amravati, prompting criticism from Congress' Teosa MLA Yashomati Thakur. Thakur raised questions about why the same checks weren't consistently applied to political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This issue has entered the political discourse, with Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray highlighting the selective scrutiny by sharing videos of similar inspections. The ruling BJP, through a post by Amit Shah, emphasized its adherence to free and fair election protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

