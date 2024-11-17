Nagaland Leaders Rush to Delhi Amid NSCN-IM's Call for Third-Party Mediation
The Nagaland cabinet seeks urgent talks with Indian government and NSCN-IM amid threats of reverting to armed conflict over delayed Naga political negotiations. A delegation led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite talks, as NSCN-IM demands recognition of their flag and constitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Nagaland is tense as the NSCN-IM threatens to abandon peace talks and return to the armed struggle due to stalled negotiations with the Indian government.
In response, the Nagaland cabinet, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is set to travel to Delhi to engage Union Home Minister Amit Shah about expediting the Naga political negotiation process.
The NSCN-IM is pushing for international mediation, urging the Indian government to honor agreements made in the 2015 Framework Agreement, including the recognition of the 'Naga national flag and constitution'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Aid Efforts
Escalating Tensions: Rocket Fire and Ceasefire Hopes Fade in Middle East
Amit Shah Accuses Jharkhand CM of Harboring Infiltrators Amid Election Fray
We will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh govt jobs, in Jharkhand: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
JMM supported Naxalism, BJP govt at Centre eradicated it, claims Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Ghatshila.