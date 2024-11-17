Nagaland Leaders Rush to Delhi Amid NSCN-IM's Call for Third-Party Mediation

The political landscape in Nagaland is tense as the NSCN-IM threatens to abandon peace talks and return to the armed struggle due to stalled negotiations with the Indian government.

In response, the Nagaland cabinet, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is set to travel to Delhi to engage Union Home Minister Amit Shah about expediting the Naga political negotiation process.

The NSCN-IM is pushing for international mediation, urging the Indian government to honor agreements made in the 2015 Framework Agreement, including the recognition of the 'Naga national flag and constitution'.

(With inputs from agencies.)