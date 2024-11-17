Flares Fired at Netanyahu's Residence Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli police revealed on Sunday the arrest of three suspects following an overnight incident where flares were launched at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea. Fortunately, the prime minister and his family were not present.

The police, while withholding the identities of the suspects, hinted at domestic political opposition as a potential motivator. This development drew sharp rebuke from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who issued a cautionary statement against rising violence in the public domain.

The attack adds another layer to Netanyahu's troubles. Protests against his crisis management continue after the October Hamas assault and subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. Critics cite failures in security intelligence and stalled negotiations with Hamas over hostages as fundamental grievances against Netanyahu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)