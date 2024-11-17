Flares Fired at Netanyahu's Residence Amid Political Turmoil
Three suspects have been arrested after flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. The incident, which saw no injuries, coincides with ongoing criticism of Netanyahu's handling of the hostage crisis triggered by Hamas, raising concerns of escalating violence in Israel's political landscape.
In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli police revealed on Sunday the arrest of three suspects following an overnight incident where flares were launched at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea. Fortunately, the prime minister and his family were not present.
The police, while withholding the identities of the suspects, hinted at domestic political opposition as a potential motivator. This development drew sharp rebuke from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who issued a cautionary statement against rising violence in the public domain.
The attack adds another layer to Netanyahu's troubles. Protests against his crisis management continue after the October Hamas assault and subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. Critics cite failures in security intelligence and stalled negotiations with Hamas over hostages as fundamental grievances against Netanyahu's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard on Alert Amid Election Violence Fears
Hostage Crisis Escalates Tensions in Bolivia Amid Morales Investigation
Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence
Classified Leak Shakes Israeli Politics Amid Hostage Crisis
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple