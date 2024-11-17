Brinda Karat Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics
Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat claims that the BJP raises the infiltration issue for political gain. She accuses them of converting Jharkhand into a 'place of loot,' criticizing their governance. Karat also stresses that her party refrains from personal attacks and instead scrutinizes policies.
- Country:
- India
Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat has voiced her disapproval of the BJP's election tactics, accusing them of raising the issue of infiltration solely for publicity and political advantage. She argues that this tactic is unfounded given the lack of concrete data presented by the central government.
Karat also criticized the BJP's administration of Jharkhand, alleging that the state has become a 'place of loot.' Her comments pointed to a broader critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting that infiltration demonstrates their failure in governance.
In addressing recent personal attacks in political discourse, she highlighted her party's focus on policy criticism rather than personal jibes, a reference to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about PM Modi's memory. Karat emphasized the importance of addressing the BJP's policy and ideological stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Joins Forces with Priyanka in Wayanad By-Election Campaign
Main fight in the country is to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.
Rahul Gandhi Champions Constitution Amidst Political Campaign
Rahul Gandhi Promises Medical College for Wayanad
Family Bonds Over Politicking: Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Address