Brinda Karat Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics

Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat has voiced her disapproval of the BJP's election tactics, accusing them of raising the issue of infiltration solely for publicity and political advantage. She argues that this tactic is unfounded given the lack of concrete data presented by the central government.

Karat also criticized the BJP's administration of Jharkhand, alleging that the state has become a 'place of loot.' Her comments pointed to a broader critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting that infiltration demonstrates their failure in governance.

In addressing recent personal attacks in political discourse, she highlighted her party's focus on policy criticism rather than personal jibes, a reference to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about PM Modi's memory. Karat emphasized the importance of addressing the BJP's policy and ideological stance.

