Meritocracy Controversy: Accusations Against NC in Jammu and Kashmir
PDP leader Iltija Mufti has accused the National Conference (NC) of undermining meritocracy in Jammu and Kashmir by making false promises about rationalizing reservations. Her criticism follows an advertisement by Government Medical College in Anantnag, which reserves most of the seats in paramedical courses for specific categories rather than open merit.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti has made serious allegations against the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the party is undermining meritocracy through deceptive promises regarding reservation reforms.
Mufti criticized the advertisement by Government Medical College, Anantnag, which revealed only three out of 17 seats for paramedical courses were available for open merit candidates, with the rest reserved for specific categories like RBA, OBC, and STs.
Mufti, daughter and media adviser to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, suggested that the NC's manifesto promise to review reservation policies is an attempt to secure power without true reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
